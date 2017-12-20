Wicomico County Council Declines Donation of Free Land

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to decline the offered 235-acre land donation on Connelly Mill Road in Delmar.

After a 4-3 vote to accept the land in November, the county found a number of issues as a result of performing two phases of environmental tests to the area, including metal contamination.

"It found high levels of lead, arsenic, nickel, cadmium and trace amounts of other metals," Director of Administration for Wicomico County Weston Young said.

Young said there were other issues revealed at the sight like trash, construction debris and buildings on the property that would cost the county an unknown amount of money.

"You know, the site is beautiful otherwise, but we don't want to be putting the burden of these contaminates on taxpayers," Young said.

The County Council ultimately declined the land donation in order to focus on the unused properties they already own. Councilman Joe Holloway says he's thankful the tests were completed.

"There was all those problems with the property that could've cost us probably in the hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars to clean it up so it's no loss," Holloway said.

The county proposed using the land for hiking trails and recreational spaces for the community, especially given it's close proximity to the Henry S. Parker complex on Naylor Mill Road.