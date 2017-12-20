Wicomico County Council Declines Donation of Free Land

Scraping and pouring concrete - all part of the chaos going on at Cambridge Marketplace on Tuesday.
It was a busy scene also going on at the nearby Verizon Store.
For Diane Harrington, it was just another day at the Marketplace.More
Scraping and pouring concrete - all part of the chaos going on at Cambridge Marketplace on Tuesday.
It was a busy scene also going on at the nearby Verizon Store.
For Diane Harrington, it was just another day at the Marketplace.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Meteorologist Brian Keane says farewell to WBOC and Delmarva, and shares how he plans to spend the next chapter of his life.More
Since construction began earlier this August, Diane Harrington says she's happy to see new updates pop up every time she visits.
In the front, there's a brand-new Cambridge Marketplace sign listing all its stores and along with the silver letters up front, a fountain is now running too.
(Audio has been corrected for this version from WBOC News at 6.)More
Since construction began earlier this August, Diane Harrington says she's happy to see new updates pop up every time she visits.
In the front, there's a brand-new Cambridge Marketplace sign listing all its stores and along with the silver letters up front, a fountain is now running too.
(Audio has been corrected for this version from WBOC News at 6.)More