DSP Investigating Deadly Crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they're on the scene of a deadly one car crash on Smyrna Landing Road Wednesday night.

According to DSP, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Smyrna Landing Road near Brick Store Landing Road. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. DSP advises drivers in the area to use caution as emergency personnel are still on the scene.

WBOC will update you as more details become available.