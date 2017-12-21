Lewes Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charge

WILMINGTON, Del.- A Lewes, Delaware man is facing time in prison after pleading guilty to accessing child pornography.



The Department of Homeland Security said John B. Alwood pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. District Court of Delaware to one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography depicting a prepubescent child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.



Investigators said the 54-year-old joined an online video conferencing application to watch child pornography with other men. He is being detained until sentencing at a future date and faces between 37 and 46 months in prison.

Alwood also faces a term of supervised release following imprisonment and will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction in which he lives, works, or attends school.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice