One Killed, One Injured in Seaford Crash

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a late Wednesday night crash in Seaford that left one man dead and another man injured.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Seaford Road (SR 13A) just south of Easter Lane (CR 485A).

Investigators said 23-year-old Shyheim Kellam-Griffin was operating a Mercury Marauder southbound on Seaford Road and approaching a slight right curve at the intersection of Easter Lane when he accelerated at a high rate of speed in an attempt to pass a vehicle. Police said that upon reaching the intersection, Kellam-Griffin failed to negotiate the curve causing his vehicle to spin and him to lose control. While exiting the roadway, the vehicle overturned and crashed into a large tree. Police said that after the impact, the vehicle flipped back onto its wheels for its final resting place.

Kellam-Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing his seatbelt and it is unknown at this time if impairment is a contributing factor in this crash.

A 21-year-old man from Seaford was a passenger seated in the front seat of the Mercury and was properly restrained, according to police. As a result of the crash, he was removed from the scene and transported by EMS to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital where he was admitted with serious injuries.

Seaford Road just south of Easter Lane remained closed for approximately three hours while the crash was being investigated.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident.