Counterfeit Sports Merchandise Seized From 2 Businesses Inside Dover Mall

DOVER, Del.- A 42-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing multiple felony charges after nearly 1,500 items of counterfeit sports merchandise were seized from two businesses located inside the Dover Mall.

The Dover Police Department said that on Tuesday morning its Vice, and Organized Crime Unit executed search warrants at Sports Fever and Treasures, both of which involved in the sale of counterfeit items. Investigators said both stores are owned by 42-year-old Salvatore Argo, of Mountaintop, Pennsylania.

Police said that as a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized:

- 311 NFL Counterfeit Jerseys

- 87 MLB Counterfeit Jerseys

- 93 NBA Counterfeit Jerseys

- 15 NCAA Counterfeit Jerseys

- 9 MLB Counterfeit T-shirts

- 42 NFL Counterfeit T-Shirts

- 77 NFL Counterfeit Sweatshirts

- 7 MLB Counterfeit Sweatshirts

- 9 NBA Counterfeit Sweatshirts

- 1 NHL Counterfeit Sweatshirt

- 347 Counterfeit New Era Hats

- 29 Counterfeit Mitchell and Ness Hats

- 20 Counterfeit 47 Brand hats

- 8 Counterfeit Adidas Hats

- 13 Counterfeit Nike Hats

- 10 Counterfeit Reebok Hats

- 402 Counterfeit Photographs

Argo will face 11 counts of Trademark Counterfeiting (Class G Felony) as a result of this investigation, according to police.

Police advise consumers who are concerned about the authenticity of purchased items should contact the businesses directly.