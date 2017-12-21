Counterfeit Sports Merchandise Seized From 2 Businesses Inside D - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Counterfeit Sports Merchandise Seized From 2 Businesses Inside Dover Mall

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 9:31 AM
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del.- A 42-year-old Pennsylvania man is facing multiple felony charges after nearly 1,500 items of counterfeit sports merchandise were seized from two businesses located inside the Dover Mall.

The Dover Police Department said that on Tuesday morning its Vice, and Organized Crime Unit executed search warrants at Sports Fever and Christmas Treasures, both of which involved in the sale of counterfeit items. Investigators said both stores are owned by 42-year-old Salvatore Argo, of Mountaintop, Pennsylania. 

Police said that as a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized:

- 311 NFL Counterfeit Jerseys
- 87 MLB Counterfeit Jerseys
- 93 NBA Counterfeit Jerseys
- 15 NCAA Counterfeit Jerseys
- 9 MLB Counterfeit T-shirts
- 42 NFL Counterfeit T-Shirts
- 77 NFL Counterfeit Sweatshirts
- 7 MLB Counterfeit Sweatshirts
- 9 NBA Counterfeit Sweatshirts
- 1 NHL Counterfeit Sweatshirt
- 347 Counterfeit New Era Hats
- 29 Counterfeit Mitchell and Ness Hats
- 20 Counterfeit 47 Brand hats
- 8 Counterfeit Adidas Hats
- 13 Counterfeit Nike Hats
- 10 Counterfeit Reebok Hats
- 402 Counterfeit Photographs

Argo will face 11 counts of Trademark Counterfeiting (Class G Felony) as a result of this investigation, according to police. 

Police advise consumers who are concerned about the authenticity of purchased items should contact the businesses directly.

  • At Least 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

  • Texas Man Arrested in Milford Drug Investigation

  • Joe Flacco Makes Elite Donation to University of Delaware

  • 25 Dead Horses Found on Wicomico County Property

    Authorities investigate after at least 25 dead horses were found on a rural property in Wicomico County, Maryland Friday morning. Lt. Tim Robinson of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with Wicomico County Animal Control, began an investigation into the report of the presence of deceased horses on the property outside of Hebron.

  • CAMP Rehoboth Co-Founder Steve Elkins Passes Away

    Steve Elkins, the co-founder and longtime Executive Director of CAMP Rehoboth has died.

  • Wicomico High School Students Stand Up and Walk Out

    Schools across the nation banning together today to remember those who lost their lives in the Parkland, Florida massacre. Exactly one month after a gunman opened fire on Stoneman Douglas High School, students around the United States are standing up and walking out.

