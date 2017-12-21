Crisfield Councilman Apologizes After Prostitution Arrest

CRISFIELD, Md.- A Crisfield city councilman arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Wicomico County on Tuesday has issued an apology on his Facebook page.

Forty-five-year-old Paul Erik Emely was one of five people arrested Tuesday for soliciting prostitution at the Holiday Inn Express in Delmar. According to Maryland State Police, Emely offered an undercover female state trooper $100 for sexual intercourse. He was arrested after money was exchanged with the undercover trooper, charging documents state.

Emely, who was elected to the Crisfield City Council in June of 2014, issued the following apology on his Facebook page on Thursday morning:

The four other people arrested in Tuesday's sting included Wendell Travers, 74, of Cambridge, Md. Travers is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock. Charging documents state that shortly after 3 p.m Tuesday, Travers was in a room at the Holiday Inn Express where he offered an undercover female state trooper $40 for sexual intercourse along with oral sex. He was arrested after money changed hands with undercover trooper, according to charging documents.

Also arrested in the sting were: