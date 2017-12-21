Police Investigate Package Thefts in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the thefts of multiple packages from front porches in Lewes.

One woman has been arrested and another suspect is still at large.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the 21000 block of Acorn Way in the Oakwood Village at Lewes. A suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Mary E. Murphy was seen running up to a front porch, removing packages and then driving away in a white Kia Optima.

Murphy was arrested on felony theft, theft, tampering with physical evidence, falsifying business records, hindering prosecution, conspiracy third degree, criminal mischief and two counts of criminal trespass third degree. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released on $3,351 unsecured bond.

Police are still searching for the second suspect in this case, identified as 32-year-old Derek J. Rice. He's described as a 5-foot-5-inch white man with red hair and blue eyes. Troopers have obtained a warrant for his arrest, but have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rice or any other individuals who may have been a victim are asked to contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.