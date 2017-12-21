Meat Market Recovering After Fire Destroys Facility

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After a meat smoker caused a fire in Hickman's Meat Market's storage facility, the shop is bouncing back in time for Christmas.

"Immediately after, we were in panic mode [...] we just lost our first giant shipment of Christmas inventory," explains Co-Owner and Office Manager Jennifer Tatem. "But by the grace of God over the last couple days our suppliers have really come together to help us out."

Tatem says they had some emergency shipments and are now able to cover every holiday order already placed and even extend orders for certain products.

"We are going to be able to pull off Christmas," she says with a smile. "We're so grateful."

Tatem credits their success to a supportive community as well, with restaurants offering up their coolers as storage spaces and others asking to hold fundraisers for the family-run business. Tatem says they're asking their customers for patience as they adjust some orders due to lack of inventory and get back on their feet after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in meat and equipment.

"It's going to be a little bit of a rough winter. We really depend on this holiday to kind of get us through and it's not going to be what it would have been for us," she tells WBOC. "But we are coming back stronger. I have full faith in that."

For more information on Hickman's Meat Market, click here.