Milford High School Transforms into Santa's Workshop

MILFORD, Del.- A twenty-year tradition is alive and well at Milford High School.

On Thursday, students dressed as elves and ran Santa's Workshop stations for the over 500 smaller children that came through. The kids got to read with the teenagers, play games, do crafts, and even take home toys that the school's woodshop class made.

"We are all about small town love," says Molly Chorman, the program's coordinator. "It's small town roots just getting a little bit stronger."

The workshop, which took place throughout the high school hallways and grounds, also included a live petting zoo and train sets. Chorman says this feel-good activity benefits Milford's future.

"It's important for our community to see that we are involved and that we are here to support all grade levels," she tells WBOC. "We are all in this together so every learner in our town matters, every grade."

For more on Santa's workshop, visit the Milford School District's Facebook page.