SkyCam16 Tours the St. Peter's Church Steeple

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 4:59 PM
By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del.- St. Peter's Epsicopal Church is one of the oldest in Lewes, and SkyCam16 got to see how it emits serenity from top to bottom. 

"St. Peter's sees itself as a sanctuary in the heart of Lewes," says Jeffrey Ross, the priest and rector at the church. "We really see this square as being a place of welcome and solace for people who are looking for some peace."

The steeple was added to the church in 1870, after the current facility was consecrated in 1858. But the church's roots are even older.

"St. Peter's was founded in 1681 when Lewes was just on the edge of the known world," says Ross. "[It was] a community of folks who came together for prayer without clergy leadership. In fact it was over 30 years before they got their first priest."

As it did then, the church still welcomes all to its services and various activities, which can be found on the church's website

 

