Additional Arrest in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Operation

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police made an additional arrest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation.

Michael Dashawn Walls, 19, of Salisbury, was arrested on Dec. 20, after officers found him in possession of 7,292 grams of raw marijuana and $795 in drug proceeds, according to police.

Additionally, investigators searched his home in the 300 block of Mill Pond Lane and recovered a 9 millimeter semi-automatic assault rifle, a tactical style .20 gauge pump-action shotgun and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

Walls was charged with several felony and misdemeanor violations of Maryland's controlled dangerous substance laws, reckless endangerment and maintaining a common nuisance. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

In fall 2017, authorities began the investigation into the distribution of opioids by a documented criminal gang associate identified as Narada Michael Walls. The 37-year-old allegedly distributed the drugs in several counties, Baltimore City and neighboring states. His opioid distribution was primarily focused in and around Salisbury and Wicomico County, police said.

Narada Walls was arrested on Dec. 15 and has been identified as Michael Walls' father, according to police.