Dover Police: More than 1,000 Pieces of Counterfeit Sports Memorabilia Seized

DOVER, Del. --- More than 1,000 pieces of counterfeit sports merchandise like jerseys, hats, and signed photographs were seized from a pair of stores at the Dover Mall on Tuesday, police said.

M/Cpl. Mark Hoffman said on Thursday that the agency's Vice, and Organized Crime Unit executed search warrants at Sports Fever and Treasures, both of which involved in the sale of counterfeit items. Investigators said both stores are owned by 42-year-old Salvatore Argo, of Mountaintop, Pennsylania.

"As far as a retail establishment goes, this is probably our biggest one in recent memories," he said.

Police said that as a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized:

- 311 NFL Counterfeit Jerseys

- 87 MLB Counterfeit Jerseys

- 93 NBA Counterfeit Jerseys

- 15 NCAA Counterfeit Jerseys

- 9 MLB Counterfeit T-shirts

- 42 NFL Counterfeit T-Shirts

- 77 NFL Counterfeit Sweatshirts

- 7 MLB Counterfeit Sweatshirts

- 9 NBA Counterfeit Sweatshirts

- 1 NHL Counterfeit Sweatshirt

- 347 Counterfeit New Era Hats

- 29 Counterfeit Mitchell and Ness Hats

- 20 Counterfeit 47 Brand hats

- 8 Counterfeit Adidas Hats

- 13 Counterfeit Nike Hats

- 10 Counterfeit Reebok Hats

- 402 Counterfeit Photographs

Argo will face a number of felony and misdemeanor counts of Trademark Counterfeiting when he turns himself in after the holidays, Hoffman said.

Police advise consumers who are concerned about the authenticity of purchased items should contact the businesses directly.