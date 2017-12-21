Delays Expected for Holiday Travel

SALISBURY, Md.- AAA says those traveling for the holidays are expected to hit the road as early as Thursday this year and some in Salisbury agree.

James Dunn said he'd been driving all day on Thursday from North Carolina to visit his family in Preston. He said traffic wasn't bad yet.

"I think we missed the rush for the most part, pretty smooth around the tunnel bridge it got a little bit busy and then it smoothed out. And been pretty steady ever since," Dunn said.

Jared League was on his way to visit family in Havre de Grace. He said he was excited to get off work early so he could beat the rush.

"Once I got off work today I decided it'd be better to just, you know, make life a little easier on myself and head up and get out of the way of the chaos that is inevitable," League said.

But for others like Madonna Johnson, traffic wasn't a concern at all. She says she is focused on seeing her children over the bridge.

"After church on Sunday I will leave for Upper Malbaro and pray to enjoy myself and wishing everybody out there a Merry Christmas and enjoy," Johnson said.

AAA said traveling by car is more popular than by plane this Christmas. Drivers can expect to see the highest gas prices since 2014 with a 28 cent increase from this time last year. AAA said the national average this weekend is $2.47 a gallon.