Update: DSP Investigating Deadly Crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. -- Delaware State Police say they have a better idea of what happened after investigating a deadly crash Wednesday night.

According to Delaware State Police, Wade W. Knight, 22, of Philadelphia, was driving on Smyrna Landing Road at high speeds when he went through the intersection at Brick Store Landing Road without stopping at the stop sign. Police said Knight then lost control of his car and struck multiple trees. His car then spun, and he was ejected from it, police said. DSP said he didn't survive the crash. It happened around 8:24 p.m.

Police said he wasn't wearing a seat belt; they're still investigating to see whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Police said Smyrna Landing Road, between Paddock Road and Brick Store Landing Road, was closed for about three hours as police investigated and cleared the crash.