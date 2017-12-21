Police Arrest Seven After Fight and Shots Fired in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. -- Maryland State Police say they've charged seven people after reports of a fight and shots fired early Thursday morning.

According to MSP, police responded to the 800-block of Parker Road around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired. Police said as they arrived, the suspects drove off in two cars. MSP said with the help of the Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, police located the cars and conducted traffic stops.

Police said one car carrying four of the suspects drove into a ditch and backed out of it moments later before stopping for officers. Officers then searched the area after the stop and found a handgun in the ditch that the car had driven into. Police said they also found suspected heroin and crack cocaine packaged for street sales in the car.

Officers arrested and charged Arnell Bivans, 24, of Fruitland, Md., Dae von Wheeless, 19, of Glen Burnie, Md., and Aitana Satchell, 20, Angela Collins, 21, Leonard Pompilus, 21, and Ellen Curry, 22, all of Salisbury, Md. Police said the seventh suspect, a girl, was also arrested and charged as a juvenile. Each person was charged with conspiracy to commit second degree assault. Collins, Wheeless, Bivans and Pompilus were additionally charged with drug-related charges and Bivans was additionally charged with assault, reckless endangerment and possessing a handgun.

According to MSP, initial investigation revealed that the incident had in fact began hours earlier -- around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night -- when four of the people arrested arrived at the home with the intent of fighting the woman who lived there. Police said it was because of an ongoing dispute, but the four suspects initially left because of how many people were at the home.

This incident led to the 1:00 a.m. call in which the four suspects returned with a second car of three more passengers. Police say Satchell and Pompilus assaulted the intended woman outside her home. The victim's parents then called 911 and when her mother tried to break up the fight, Bivans pointed a handgun at her and fired multiple shots into the air, police said. No one was injured in the incident.