Delaware Gov. Carney Seeks A Federal Plan to Improve Communicati - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Gov. Carney Seeks A Federal Plan to Improve Communication for First Responders

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 12:35 PM Updated:

WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware Gov. John Carney signed a letter on Friday opting into a federal First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) plan to build a wireless broadband network intended to improve communications for first responders across the state.

The FirstNet plan would allow Delaware police agencies, fire and EMS responders to communicate more effectively by prioritizing their cellular phone calls and data requests on the network. Gov. Carney’s decision allows FirstNet to move forward in building out a broadband network that, if implemented, would allow for efficient communications among emergency responders.   

“Our first responders need access to state-of-the-art technology to communicate and respond effectively during emergency situations,” said Governor Carney. “This is only a first step, but this plan has real potential to prioritize communications among law enforcement agencies, fire and EMS personnel, and help our first responders protect the lives of Delawareans across our state.”

“During a critical incident or disaster, cellular communications are of paramount importance to our first responders,” said Robert Coupe, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security. “We are excited by the opportunity presented by this FirstNet plan, which would ensure that first responders have the priority access they need to deliver emergency services to the citizens of Delaware.”

“In addition to the potential benefits opting in to FirstNet can provide to our public safety personnel, this decision also helps us to advance our priority of expanding broadband options in rural, underserved areas of our state,” said James Collins, Chief Information Officer at the Delaware Department of Technology and Information.

FirstNet is an independent authority within the U.S. Department of Commerce. Authorized by Congress in 2012, its mission is to develop, build and operate the first nationwide, high-speed, broadband network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities. FirstNet will build, operate and maintain a secure wireless broadband communications network at no cost to the state.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Additional Arrest in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Operation

    Additional Arrest in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Operation

    Dec 21, 2017 6:57 PM2017-12-21 23:57:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-22 00:00:50 GMT
    Maryland State Police made an additional arrest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation.More
    Maryland State Police made an additional arrest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation.More

  • Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

    Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

    Dec 22, 2017 3:38 PM2017-12-22 20:38:00 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 4:36 PM EST2017-12-22 21:36:40 GMT
    Khalil-Mahlik T. HanzerKhalil-Mahlik T. Hanzer
    One suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Capitol Park development in early October.More
    One suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Capitol Park development in early October.More

  • Crisfield Councilman, Former Hurlock Police Chief Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 1:11 PM EST2017-12-21 18:11:51 GMT
    Paul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell TraversPaul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell Travers
    Maryland State Police from the Salisbury barrack say they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More
    Maryland State Police from the Salisbury barrack say they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices