State Troopers Partner with Caesar Rodney School District

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police Troop 3 has partnered with the Caesar Rodney School District in a new pilot program.

It's called STaRS, which stands for "State Troopers actively Reaching Students. The objective is aimed at long term crime reduction by promoting positive encounters between children and police, accroding to DSP.

Troopers from various units will start spending time with elementary students at their schools during lunch time. It's an opportunity for the children to interact with the troopers while building trust within the law enforcement community, police said.

The program is set to begin at Allen Frear Elementary School in Camden on Jan. 3.