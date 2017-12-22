Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- One suspect was charged in connection with a shooting that occurred in Dover's Capitol Park development in early October.

Khalil-Mahlik T. Hanzer, 24, of Magnolia was arrested on Oct. 17 on an outstanding warrant for unrelated charges. Police searched the home where he was staying and recovered a handgun. He was charged with attempted first degree murder and other firearm charges Wednesday.

According to police, on Oct. 11, Hanzer allegedly shot at a 29-year-old man who was standing next to a parked car. The victim was shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital, where he was admitted in serious condition.

Hanzer is being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $1,080,000 cash bond.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Weinstein at 302-698-8443 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.