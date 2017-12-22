Fire Officials Determine Cause of Denison Landscaping Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Officials Determine Cause of Denison Landscaping Fire

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 5:07 PM Updated:
DELMAR, Del. -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office say a gasoline leaf blower is what caused a fire at Denison Landscaping on Thursday. 

According to fire officials, the fire was reported around 4:49 p.m. in the 35000 block of Providence Church Road. Officials said upon arrival, they found heavy fire inside a 50 foot by 100 foot, barn-style structure, which was being used as a storage building for straw and pine needles. 

The State's Fire Marshal's office said investigations determined that the fire started when the exhaust system from a gasoline leaf blower ignited combustible materials. 

Officials say no injuries were reported in the incident; however, total damages of the building and its contents are an estimated $200,000. 

The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company, as well as the Laurel, Hebron, Mardela Springs, and Sharp Town Volunteer Fire Companies, assisted in putting out the fire. 

