Fire Officials Determine Cause of Denison Landscaping Fire

DELMAR, Del. -- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office say a gasoline leaf blower is what caused a fire at Denison Landscaping on Thursday.

According to fire officials, the fire was reported around 4:49 p.m. in the 35000 block of Providence Church Road. Officials said upon arrival, they found heavy fire inside a 50 foot by 100 foot, barn-style structure, which was being used as a storage building for straw and pine needles.

The State's Fire Marshal's office said investigations determined that the fire started when the exhaust system from a gasoline leaf blower ignited combustible materials.

Officials say no injuries were reported in the incident; however, total damages of the building and its contents are an estimated $200,000.

The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company, as well as the Laurel, Hebron, Mardela Springs, and Sharp Town Volunteer Fire Companies, assisted in putting out the fire.