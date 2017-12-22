Burlington Looking to Fill Old JCPenny Space - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Burlington Looking to Fill Old JCPenny Space

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 5:59 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- As temperatures drop this weekend, Burlington is looking to warm up the Centre at Salisbury soon. 

The City of Salisbury said Burlington was approved for their signage permit at Thursday's planning commission meeting.  They say the next step is typically building permits before a franchise location can move into the mall. 

The store is looking to neighbor incoming store, Tuesday Morning.  The two stores will take up the old JCPenny location, which has been vacant since 2014.  Tuesday Morning already has a visible sign out front and the city said they are expected to open in February. 

Burlington does not have a set timeline for move in or open at this time, but shoppers say they're still excited for the new store. 

"We welcome new stores because that's great for the city, great for those who love to shop and I do believe it will do well," Madonna Johnson said. 

David Austin said this will benefit the city and the mall.

"It helps, you know, in the area of employment. The mall as far as attraction wise. We have tourists that come through and you know people see your mall filled up, it makes a difference," Austin said. 

As the holiday shopping season is coming to an end for this year, by next year neighbors on Delmarva might have two new stores to check out in Salisbury.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Additional Arrest in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Operation

    Additional Arrest in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Operation

    Dec 21, 2017 6:57 PM2017-12-21 23:57:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-22 00:00:50 GMT
    Maryland State Police made an additional arrest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation.More
    Maryland State Police made an additional arrest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation.More

  • Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

    Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

    Dec 22, 2017 3:38 PM2017-12-22 20:38:00 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 4:36 PM EST2017-12-22 21:36:40 GMT
    Khalil-Mahlik T. HanzerKhalil-Mahlik T. Hanzer
    One suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Capitol Park development in early October.More
    One suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Capitol Park development in early October.More

  • Crisfield Councilman, Former Hurlock Police Chief Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 1:11 PM EST2017-12-21 18:11:51 GMT
    Paul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell TraversPaul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell Travers
    Maryland State Police from the Salisbury barrack say they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More
    Maryland State Police from the Salisbury barrack say they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices