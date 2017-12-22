Burlington Looking to Fill Old JCPenny Space

SALISBURY, Md.- As temperatures drop this weekend, Burlington is looking to warm up the Centre at Salisbury soon.

The City of Salisbury said Burlington was approved for their signage permit at Thursday's planning commission meeting. They say the next step is typically building permits before a franchise location can move into the mall.

The store is looking to neighbor incoming store, Tuesday Morning. The two stores will take up the old JCPenny location, which has been vacant since 2014. Tuesday Morning already has a visible sign out front and the city said they are expected to open in February.

Burlington does not have a set timeline for move in or open at this time, but shoppers say they're still excited for the new store.

"We welcome new stores because that's great for the city, great for those who love to shop and I do believe it will do well," Madonna Johnson said.

David Austin said this will benefit the city and the mall.

"It helps, you know, in the area of employment. The mall as far as attraction wise. We have tourists that come through and you know people see your mall filled up, it makes a difference," Austin said.

As the holiday shopping season is coming to an end for this year, by next year neighbors on Delmarva might have two new stores to check out in Salisbury.