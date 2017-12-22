ACA Enrollment Down 10 Percent in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

ACA Enrollment Down 10 Percent in Delaware

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 6:38 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - State health officials say the number of Delawareans signing up for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act next year is down 10 percent compared to this year.

Officials said Friday that figures released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show 24,860 Delawareans have enrolled for ACA coverage in 2018, that's down from this year's enrollment of 27,584.

Individuals who signed up coverage for 2018 can expect to pay an average of 25 percent more next year than they did this year, after officials approved the latest double-digit increase for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, the only insurer providing ACA coverage in Delaware.

Aetna, which covered almost 12,000 Delawareans under the ACA, announced earlier this year that it was pulling out of Delaware health insurance exchange.

