Elementary School Band Playing at Baltimore Ravens Game - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Elementary School Band Playing at Baltimore Ravens Game

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 6:38 PM Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Horns and brass were blaring inside a tiny room at Maple Elementary School on Friday, but that was just prep.

As kids trickled into the gym, the real show is just about to start.

With feet marching in place, playing instruments larger than themselves, 55 kids are about to be big-time stars.

Ray Washington, the band's director says, it came in an email.

"When i first opened it, I thought it was going to be like a coupon or something like that," Washington said.

But it wasn't a coupon. Instead, an invitation asking the band to join the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium.

It's a national spotlight so well deserved - the band has played everywhere.

Washington say they've played in the Elks Parade, Nacy's Day Parade, Cambridge Parade, and Federalsburg Parade, to name a few.

One band gifting Cambridge, and soon a whole stadium, music for the holidays.

The Marching Lions will play at the Baltimore Ravens game on Saturday Dec. 23 during the pregame and between the game's third and fourth quarters.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Additional Arrest in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Operation

    Additional Arrest in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Operation

    Dec 21, 2017 6:57 PM2017-12-21 23:57:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-22 00:00:50 GMT
    Maryland State Police made an additional arrest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation.More
    Maryland State Police made an additional arrest as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into a multi-state drug trafficking operation.More

  • Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

    Arrest Made in Dover Shooting

    Dec 22, 2017 3:38 PM2017-12-22 20:38:00 GMT
    Friday, December 22 2017 4:36 PM EST2017-12-22 21:36:40 GMT
    Khalil-Mahlik T. HanzerKhalil-Mahlik T. Hanzer
    One suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Capitol Park development in early October.More
    One suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Capitol Park development in early October.More

  • Crisfield Councilman, Former Hurlock Police Chief Arrested in Prostitution Sting

    Maryland State Police Arrest Five People in Prostitution Sting

    Dec 19, 2017 11:21 PM2017-12-20 04:21:00 GMT
    Thursday, December 21 2017 1:11 PM EST2017-12-21 18:11:51 GMT
    Paul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell TraversPaul Erik Emely, left, and Wendell Travers
    Maryland State Police from the Salisbury barrack say they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More
    Maryland State Police from the Salisbury barrack say they arrested five people for prostitution solicitation on Tuesday. One of the five arrested is a Crisfield city councilman while another is a former police chief of the town of Hurlock.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices