Elementary School Band Playing at Baltimore Ravens Game

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Horns and brass were blaring inside a tiny room at Maple Elementary School on Friday, but that was just prep.

As kids trickled into the gym, the real show is just about to start.

With feet marching in place, playing instruments larger than themselves, 55 kids are about to be big-time stars.

Ray Washington, the band's director says, it came in an email.

"When i first opened it, I thought it was going to be like a coupon or something like that," Washington said.

But it wasn't a coupon. Instead, an invitation asking the band to join the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Stadium.

It's a national spotlight so well deserved - the band has played everywhere.

Washington say they've played in the Elks Parade, Nacy's Day Parade, Cambridge Parade, and Federalsburg Parade, to name a few.

One band gifting Cambridge, and soon a whole stadium, music for the holidays.

The Marching Lions will play at the Baltimore Ravens game on Saturday Dec. 23 during the pregame and between the game's third and fourth quarters.