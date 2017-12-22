Small Businesses During the Holiday Season

BERLIN, Md— Christmas is less than three days away and Christmas shopping is still in full effect. Some local businesses say it’s slow business during the month of December since shoppers frequent big box shops and online shopping.

West Miles, the owner of Coconut Bay, in Berlin says business this year has been terrific, but that changes during the holidays.



"We are a small retail mom and pop store, honestly in December lots of people do go to the malls and the big box stores, because they're looking for electronics and so forth and that isn't who we are,” says Miles.

More and more people are skipping the long lines and going straight to the internet. Shoppers say shopping online is much more convenient.

“I usually do a lot of shopping on Amazon and Ebay,” says Jennifer Sorrell of Berlin.



Area businesses acknowledge they lose some customers to competition.



Ashley Fedalen is the manager at South Beach Fashion in Rehoboth.

Fedalen says her store finds ways to keep up with the competition.



"We have to buy things that are cheaper so we can sell things for cheaper -because it seems like people can find things for a lot inexpensive online,” says Fedalen.





Regardless of online shopping, shoppers are still flocking to the stores, buying those last minute Christmas gifts to put around the Christmas tree.