Fire at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 8:57 AM

MELFA, Va--A fire ignited  at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club, according to the Melfa Fire Department. 

The Melfa Fire Department says units responded to the fire at 10:30 p.m. Friday evening. 

The clubs president says two employees were closing down the club when they heard the smoke alarm go off, it wasn't until they went outside, employees realized it was a fire. 

"It happened very fast, nobody got hurt which is the most important thing," says Eric Dodge, president of the Eastern Shore and Country Club. 

Club members arrived at the club early Saturday morning, walking around trying to figure out how they'll piece the club back together. Dodge says he's optimistic they'll be able to fix the damaged building. 

The cause of the fire has not been released at the moment. 

The building was nearly 60 years old. We'll continue to keep you updated with more information. 

 

