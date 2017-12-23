Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Georgetown

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that has killed one Virginia man.

The incident happened at approximately 8:47 p.m., , 2017, on U.S. 113 southbound in Georgetown.

A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman, was driving her car on DuPont Boulevard southbound in the left lane, approaching the intersection with Seashore Highway.

75-year-old Daniel W. Rohde Jr. was on foot, attempting to cross DuPont Boulevard, in an easterly direction and proceeded directly into the path of the car.

The driver was unable to avoid Rohde, and he was struck by the right front bumper of the vehicle. Rohde was wearing dark clothing, had no light and was not utilizing a marked crosswalk. Rohde was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS. Alcohol does appear to be a factor on his behalf.

Neither speed nor impairment are being considered factors on behalf the driver.

The southbound lanes of DuPont Boulevard were closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.