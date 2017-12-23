Delaware Police Arrest Two Following Drug Investigation

Horns and brass were blaring inside a tiny room at Maple Elementary School on Friday, but that was just prep.More
Horns and brass were blaring inside a tiny room at Maple Elementary School on Friday, but that was just prep.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 113 in Georgetown that killed one Virginia man around 9 p.m. Friday night. A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman was driving southbound on 113, when 75-year-old Daniel Rohde attempted to cross the street on foot. Police say the driver was unable to avoid Rohde, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the responding EMS crew.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 113 in Georgetown that killed one Virginia man around 9 p.m. Friday night. A 53-year-old Pennsylvania woman was driving southbound on 113, when 75-year-old Daniel Rohde attempted to cross the street on foot. Police say the driver was unable to avoid Rohde, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the responding EMS crew.More
Delaware State Police finished investigation into suspected drug dealing, with in the arrest of two people in Dover Friday. Police carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home, in the 100 block of Jeri Lane. Upon entering the home, police located Carlisle Lindmark, 20, and Jazmyne Harris, 20, and took them in to custody without incident. Police say they found 65.41 grams of Marijuana, 3 un-prescribed Alprazolam pills and $3000 in suspected drug money.More
Delaware State Police finished investigation into suspected drug dealing, with in the arrest of two people in Dover Friday. Police carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home, in the 100 block of Jeri Lane. Upon entering the home, police located Carlisle Lindmark, 20, and Jazmyne Harris, 20, and took them in to custody without incident. Police say they found 65.41 grams of Marijuana, 3 un-prescribed Alprazolam pills and $3000 in suspected drug money.More