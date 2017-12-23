Delaware Police Arrest Two Following Drug Investigation

DOVER, Del - Delaware State Police finished investigation into suspected drug dealing, with in the arrest of two people in Dover.

On Friday police carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home, in the 100 block of Jeri Lane, Dover.

Upon making entry into the home, police located Carlisle Lindmark, 20, and Jazmyne Harris, 20, and took them in to custody without incident.

Police say they found 65.41 grams of Marijuana, 3 un-prescribed Alprazolam pills and $3000 in suspected drug money.

Lindmark and Harris were formally charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and second degree conspiracy.