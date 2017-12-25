Cat Missing for 3 Years Reunited With Family in Georgetown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cat Missing for 3 Years Reunited With Family in Georgetown

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 2:42 PM Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del.- There was a Christmas miracle in Georgetown earlier this week. On Saturday, the Brandywine Valley SPCA reunited a six-year-old cat with its family after it escaped from its home in Florida three years ago.

Raja, a Bengal mix cat, escaped from the Sean, Stephanie and Emily Tuttle's home in 2014. After searching to no avail, the family assumed the cat had been stolen.

On Tuesday, a man living in Georgetown brought a stray cat into the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus. The team checked the cat for a chip and found one. After researching several angles, a staffer connected the pieces to the Tuttle family, who now live in Virginia.

The family got to bring Raja home on Saturday, just in time for the holidays. 

 

 

