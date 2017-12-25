Multiple People Hurt in Laurel Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Multiple People Hurt in Laurel Crash

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 3:21 PM Updated:

LAUREL, Del.- Multiple people are recovering after a car accident in Laurel Monday afternoon, according to police.

A car rear-ended another car on southbound Route 13 near Georgetown Road, police said. 

It happened around 1 p.m.

According to the Laurel Police Department, four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The lane was closed as the cars were removed, causing some delays, but it has since reopened, police said. 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • WBOC Evening Weather: December 24, 2017

    WBOC Evening Weather: December 24, 2017

  • Fire at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club

    Fire at Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club

    A fire ignited Friday night at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa, Virginia. While no one was injured in that blaze, the building itself sustained heavy damage. WBOC's Caroline Coles finds out what the country club's management plans to do next.

    More

    A fire ignited Friday night at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa, Virginia. While no one was injured in that blaze, the building itself sustained heavy damage. WBOC's Caroline Coles finds out what the country club's management plans to do next.

    More

  • Delaware Police Arrest Two Following Drug Investigation

    Delaware Police Arrest Two Following Drug Investigation

    Delaware State Police finished investigation into suspected drug dealing, with in the arrest of two people in Dover Friday. Police carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home, in the 100 block of Jeri Lane. Upon entering the home, police located Carlisle Lindmark, 20, and Jazmyne Harris, 20, and took them in to custody without incident. Police say they found 65.41 grams of Marijuana, 3 un-prescribed Alprazolam pills and $3000 in suspected drug money.

    More

    Delaware State Police finished investigation into suspected drug dealing, with in the arrest of two people in Dover Friday. Police carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home, in the 100 block of Jeri Lane. Upon entering the home, police located Carlisle Lindmark, 20, and Jazmyne Harris, 20, and took them in to custody without incident. Police say they found 65.41 grams of Marijuana, 3 un-prescribed Alprazolam pills and $3000 in suspected drug money.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices