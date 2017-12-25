Multiple People Hurt in Laurel Crash

LAUREL, Del.- Multiple people are recovering after a car accident in Laurel Monday afternoon, according to police.

A car rear-ended another car on southbound Route 13 near Georgetown Road, police said.

It happened around 1 p.m.

According to the Laurel Police Department, four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The lane was closed as the cars were removed, causing some delays, but it has since reopened, police said.