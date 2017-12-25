Multiple People Hurt in Laurel Crash

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY FOR DELMARVA FOR CHRISTMAS DAY.More
A fire ignited Friday night at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club in Melfa, Virginia. While no one was injured in that blaze, the building itself sustained heavy damage. WBOC's Caroline Coles finds out what the country club's management plans to do next.
Delaware State Police finished investigation into suspected drug dealing, with in the arrest of two people in Dover Friday. Police carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home, in the 100 block of Jeri Lane. Upon entering the home, police located Carlisle Lindmark, 20, and Jazmyne Harris, 20, and took them in to custody without incident. Police say they found 65.41 grams of Marijuana, 3 un-prescribed Alprazolam pills and $3000 in suspected drug money.
