Man Displaced After Two-Alarm Fire in Hurlock

Posted: Dec 25, 2017
HURLOCK, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire in Dorchester County Monday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out at the two-story home on East New Market Ellwood Road in Hurlock around 9 a.m.

The preliminary cause is accidental, as a result of an electrical failure, fire officials said.

It took 50 firefighters to put out the blaze, but it caused an estimated $170,000 in damage.

Juan Castro, the owner of the home, has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross. 

