PITTSVILLE, Md.- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Pittsville Monday morning.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, a passerby noticed the fire at the home on Pittsville Road a little after 10 a.m.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department controlled the blaze in 50 minutes.

According to officials, the fire started in the living room, after a wood stove chimney ignited combustibles. It caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

The occupants are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.