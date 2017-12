SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. -- Two homes were destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach.

According to the Chief Terry Jester with the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company in Slaughter Beach, an elderly woman was also injured when she attempted to run back into a home and fell. She was taken to a hospital, he said.

First responders reported the fire itself was visible from State Route 1 and heat from the blaze ignited propane tanks in the area, Jester said.

About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties were on the scene into the evening hours. Jester said personnel with the company could be there four hours monitoring possible spot fires on the scene.

Bay Avenue was closed between Lighthouse Road and Slaughter Road for a time while firefighters handled the blaze.