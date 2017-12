GEORGETOWN, Del. --- Roughly 80 volunteers with the CHEER Community Center in Sussex County on Monday raised the spirits of isolated or seniors on Christmas with a visit and gifts.

The center's annual Christmas visit program saw the group of volunteers stop by homes of seniors who may not have family members in the area or have conditions that may have left them home-bound.

"The volunteer was probably the only person who some of these seniors will see," said Florence Mason, an organizer at the Cheer Center who has helped direct the program for more than 20 years.

Volunteers collected gifts donated to the cause at the senior center in the morning and then distributed gifts to seniors whom they were assigned around Sussex County.