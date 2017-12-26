Driver Charged With DUI in Salisbury Crash That Injured 5 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Driver Charged With DUI in Salisbury Crash That Injured 5

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 9:11 AM Updated:
Ronald Lee Peek (file photo) Ronald Lee Peek (file photo)

SALISBURY, Md.- A man with a history of drunk driving offenses is facing DUI and related charges in connection with a Christmas Day crash that left five people injured in Salisbury.

Maryland State Police said the incident happened at around 3:30 p..m. when a Nissan Titan, driven by 54-year-old Ronald Lee Peek of Salisbury, attempted to make a right turn from Pacific Avenue to Ocean City Road.

Troopers said the Nissan failed to yield the right of way to a Chevrolet Avalanche that was traveling eastbound on Old Ocean City Road, resulting in both vehicles colliding. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, according to police.

Investigators said the driver and adult front seat passenger, along with two juvenile rear seat passengers of the Chevrolet, were transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The passenger of the Nissan was also transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers said Peek refused medical treatment on the scene and refused to take a test to determine alcohol concentration.

Peek, who according to the Maryland Judiciary Case Search has several past drunk driving convictions, was arrested and charged with DUI, DWI, failure to yield the right of way, negligent driving, violating license restrictions and driving without ignition interlock when required. He was transported to the Wicomico Detention Center where he was held before appearing in front of a District Court commissioner.

 

