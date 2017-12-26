Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested After Police Chase

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach man is facing multiple charges after he led police on a traffic chase through several blocks of the south side of the city.

Rehoboth Beach police said that at around 1 a.m. Friday, an officer observed 26-year-old Cruz Ramos disregard a stop sign while turning onto Bayard Avenue from Norfolk Street. Police said that when the officer attempt to catch up to Ramos to stop him, Ramos took off and drove at speeds well over the posted limit, ran through numerous stop signs and failed to signal multiple turns.

Officers briefly lost sight of Ramos, but found him a short time later parked in the third block of Laurel Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said Ramos was reclined in the driver’s seat. Police said that in addition to the presence of the odor of alcohol and marijuana, officers observed that Ramos showed signs of intoxication.

Standardized roadside field sobriety testing procedures were followed and Ramos was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department for further analysis.

Ramos was arrested and charged with one felony count of disregarding a police officer’s signal, one count of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and any drug, one count of reckless driving, one count of driving a vehicle at an unreasonable or imprudent speed, five counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of turning a vehicle without giving proper signal, and one count of no proof of insurance.

Ramos was committed to Sussex Correction Institution on $1,208 secured bail.