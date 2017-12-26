Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested After Police Chase - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Man Arrested After Police Chase

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 10:17 AM Updated:
Cruz Ramos Cruz Ramos

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach man is facing multiple charges after he led police on a traffic chase through several blocks of the south side of the city. 

Rehoboth Beach police said that at around 1 a.m. Friday, an officer observed 26-year-old Cruz Ramos disregard a stop sign while turning onto Bayard Avenue from Norfolk Street. Police said that when the officer attempt to catch up to Ramos to stop him, Ramos took off and drove at speeds well over the posted limit, ran through numerous stop signs and failed to signal multiple turns.

Officers briefly lost sight of Ramos, but found him a short time later parked in the third block of Laurel Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said Ramos was reclined in the driver’s seat. Police said that in addition to the presence of the odor of alcohol and marijuana, officers observed that Ramos showed signs of intoxication.

Standardized roadside field sobriety testing procedures were followed and Ramos was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department for further analysis.

Ramos was arrested and charged with one felony count of disregarding a police officer’s signal, one count of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and any drug, one count of reckless driving, one count of driving a vehicle at an unreasonable or imprudent speed, five counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of turning a vehicle without giving proper signal, and one count of no proof of insurance.

Ramos was committed to Sussex Correction Institution on $1,208 secured bail.

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Houses Destroyed, Three Damaged in Slaughter Beach Fire

    Multiple Homes on Fire in Slaughter Beach

    Dec 25, 2017 9:48 PM2017-12-26 02:48:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 26 2017 11:47 AM EST2017-12-26 16:47:11 GMT
    A home engulfed in flames Christmas night on Bay Ave. in Slaughter BeachA home engulfed in flames Christmas night on Bay Ave. in Slaughter Beach
    Two houses were destroyed and three others damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach, Delaware.More
    Two houses were destroyed and three others damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach, Delaware.More

  • Driver Charged With DUI in Salisbury Crash That Injured 5

    Driver Charged With DUI in Salisbury Crash That Injured 5

    Dec 26, 2017 9:11 AM2017-12-26 14:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, December 26 2017 9:24 AM EST2017-12-26 14:24:23 GMT
    Ronald Lee Peek (file photo)Ronald Lee Peek (file photo)
    A man with a history of drunk driving offenses is facing DUI and related charges in connection with a Christmas Day crash that left five people injured in Salisbury.More
    A man with a history of drunk driving offenses is facing DUI and related charges in connection with a Christmas Day crash that left five people injured in Salisbury.More

  • Multiple People Hurt in Laurel Crash

    Multiple People Hurt in Laurel Crash

    Dec 25, 2017 3:21 PM2017-12-25 20:21:00 GMT
    Monday, December 25 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-25 20:38:03 GMT
    Multiple people are recovering after a car accident in Laurel Monday afternoon, according to police.More
    Multiple people are recovering after a car accident in Laurel Monday afternoon, according to police.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Houses Destroyed in Slaughter Beach Fire

    Two Houses Destroyed in Slaughter Beach Fire

    Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell.  About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene.  Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.

    More

    Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell.  About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene.  Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.

    More

  • Truck Driver Blown off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Dies After Chopper Rescue

    Truck Driver Blown off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Dies After Chopper Rescue

    Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.

    More

    Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.

    More

  • Salisbury DUI Arrest on Christmas

    Salisbury DUI Arrest on Christmas

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices