Two Suspects Make off With Pain Pills in Dover Drug Store Robbery

DOVER, Del.- Police are looking for two suspects who stole pain medication during the Christmas eve armed robbery of the Walgreens pharmacy at 1001 Forrest Ave. in Dover.

According to Dover police, the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. when the two suspects walked into the business and headed to the pharmacy in the back.

Once there, the suspects jumped the counter, displayed a firearm, and demanded pain pills from the pharmacy employee.  The employee gave the suspects undisclosed products and they ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident or can identify the suspects pictured in the video surveillance photos is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

   
   

