Section of Salisbury Main Street Re-Opens After Months of Construction

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 11:11 AM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - After months of construction, the section of Main Street between Poplar Hill Avenue and Baptist Street in Salisbury is back open to traffic.

Businesses owners along the road are happy to see the road work signs and fencing gone.

"Ecstatic. I mean it brings more business into us. Makes us happier," said Robert Karick, who works at MoJo's restaurant.

"We now have 23 spots open right out front here and you know, makes it a lot easier instead of people having to go down -- farther up north or anywhere else instead of walking here," said Karick. 

Attorney and property owner David Moore agreed.

"It was amazing with the fences gone, and people being able to park here -- within two hours it changed everything," said Moore.

The construction along this part of Main Street is part of a larger phase to repave and improve the entire stretch of road between Route 13 and Division Street.

Additionally, other work - including streetscaping and sidewalk repairs - still needs to be completed.

Construction on the next block of East Main Street from Poplar Hill Avenue to Division Street is set to begin on Jan. 1.

