Rehoboth Beach Man Dies From Injuries After Fleeing from Accident

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a crash in Rehoboth Beach after a 62-year-old man died a day after the incident due to his injuries.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, when 62-year-old Lawrence E. Cassidy Sr. of Rehoboth Beach was driving northbound on Airport Road and approaching the intersection at Old Landing Road.

According to police, Cassidy failed to stop at the stop sign and crossed over Old Landing Road, hit a state highway warning sign and a tree before stopping.

Police say Cassidy then left his vehicle and fled the scene before police arrived.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, Cassidy was found at his home and pronounced dead by EMS. An autopsy was conducted by the State of Delaware Medical Examiner’s office and it concluded that Cassidy died as a result of his injuries, which he sustained in the crash.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation.