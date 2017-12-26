Two Easton Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two In Easton Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 4:10 PM Updated:

EASTON, MD -  The Easton Police Department responded to a Days Inn in reference to a cardiac arrest, followed by investigators who processed the scene.

Christine Jackson, 39, was found dead. According to Easton police, the death was accidental.  Police say Jackson overdosed on a mix of methadone and hydroxyzine.  

According to Easton police Steven Buchanan and Tammy Lawson provided the methadone to Jackson.  The evidence was present to the Grand Jury in Talbot County, Maryland.  Indictments were then issued for Buchanan and Lawson.

Tuesday, Steven Buchanan and Tammy Lawson were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of methadone and reckless endangerment. They both were transported to the Talbot County Detention Center awaiting a bail review by the Circuit Court of Talbot County.

