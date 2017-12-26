Armed Robbery at Dover Walgreens

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Walgreens on Dec. 24.

According to police, two suspects entered the store and walked back to the pharmacy. Once there, they allegedly jumped the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded pain pills from the pharmacy employee.

The employee gave the suspects undisclosed products, and the suspects left the store, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.