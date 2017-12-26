Democrat in Virginia House Race Asks Court to Declare Tie Invalid

Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell. About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene. Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.More
Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell. About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene. Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More
Driving through heavy winds, a tractor-trailer plunged off a bridge into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday. Even though the driver was seen alive and standing on the floating truck's roof, he was found in the water and unresponsive by the time a U.S. Navy helicopter reached him.More