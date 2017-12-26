House in Hurlock Burns Down, Community Brings Family Back Up

HURLOCK, Md. - Off Route 16 in Hurlock, the burnt frame of a once four-bedroom house is all that's left.

On Christmas Day, it was a different story as strong winds only added to a fire engulfing the home.

Now, the home is mere charred remains - lost within a couple hours, bringing with it, the loss of all of the family's possessions.

Byron Luna-Alvarez says his family escaped with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

"I felt like it was the end of the world. End of everything and, we called 911, and it was kind of like an eternity for the fire truck to come in," Luna-Alvarez said.

But losing everything, Luna-Alvarez and his family say now, they've gained a lot of it back, and more.

In a church not too far away, piles of donations, from toy trucks to children's jackets, sat waiting to be taken.

"It feels great to see how the community comes and tries to help you and every little bit helps a lot," Luna-Alvarez said.

The call went out on Facebook shortly after the fire and, by the end of the day, two truck-loads of donated items were all packed and ready to be sent off.

"It was wonderful," said Mary Lou Brown, who helped organize the effort.

Brown says the outpouring of support wasn't a surprise.

"This community is great. Anytime people need things, people are here to do it," Brown said.

Luna-Alvarez says it's a community he won't be able to thank enough.

"The people are just bringing stuff and they are really nice...people are really nice," Luna-Alvarez said.

Organizers say they've received so many donations, they're now only accepting money donations.

The Luna-Alvarez family says they're next step is to find a new place to live.