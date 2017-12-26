Drunk Driving Increase During Holidays - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Drunk Driving Increase During Holidays

SALISBURY, Md.- Celebrations continue as we move from one holiday to the next this weekend, but with fun comes responsibility for those of age. 

As the number of cars on the roadways increase, so do the chances of drunk drivers. One drunk driving crash on Christmas day injured five people and could have been potentially prevented if the driver would have installed his court-ordered interlock system. 

Katie Ross is one of the interlock installers at Reeven's Auto Service LLC.  She says it's a hard thing for people to get used to. 

"It takes a lot of getting used to, it's practically one of your daily routines. I tell everyone that comes in here that if you have to be somewhere at a certain time...add 10 minutes," Ross said. 

Ross says most people come in with months or even years on their court sentences from one DUI charge.  She says it's hard to trick the interlock system because of its high sensitivity to strong odors.  Ross had one client this week that failed to start her car because she'd eaten a burger before blowing into the device. 

A DUI is an estimated $10,000 out of pocket expense, which is why Ross recommends when it comes to drinking and driving, it's best to leave your car at the bar. 

"If something happens to your car while you're there, you'd rather file that on your insurance than have this on your record," Ross said.

Sergeant John Alessandrini with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says extra deputies will be patrolling during New Year's Eve to catch drunk drivers.  

"We know that there are a lot of people drinking and driving and hopefully they won't do it, there's enough options out there for them to not drink and drive, but we'll be out there looking for them," Sgt. Alessandrini said. 

New Year's Eve is ranked as the seventh deadliest holiday of the year with an average 130 deaths, according to Insurance Institute of Highway Safety. 

