As Christmas Passes, Many in Kent County Urge Care with Recycling

CHESWOLD, Del. -- There was a steady stream of cars arriving at the Cheswold Collection Center on Tuesday as many people arrived the day after Christmas to recycle wrapping paper and boxes from holiday gifts.

Among them was Chuck Slattery, of Hartly, who fought the wind to sort through the wrapping paper he stuffed into a container at the recycling center, a necessary step in preventing trash from ending up with recyclable materials.

"It's just a simple issue of grabbing the stuff out, taking a few minutes to sort it. I get it, people don't want to stand out here." he said.

Mike Parkowski with the Delaware Solid Waste Authority said people who are recycling holiday wrapping paper need to remove any ribbons or other decorations that can damage or stop recycling machinery.

Additionally, he said people who dispose of things at the recycling center or in bins outside their house need to make sure bottles or other containers don't have food residue or other material that can contaminate an entire collection of recyclables.