Easton Police: Cellphone Purchase Via Snapchat Leads to Robbery

EASTON, Md.- Easton police say a 17-year-old boy is facing charges after he arranged to buy another teen's cellphone on Snapchat but robbed her of it instead.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday, Dec. 26. According to police, the 16-year-old victim said she received a new cellphone and was selling her old one. The victim said she made a deal with the 17-year-old suspect through Snapchat to buy the phone.

The victim told police she agreed to meet the suspect in an area on East Avenue. The victim said when the two met, the suspect wanted to see that the phone was in working order. The victim stated when she took the

phone out of her pocket, the suspect grabbed the phone from her and ran away.

The victim was familiar with the suspect and was able to provide his name to police.

Officers were able to locate the suspect some time later at his home in Easton. Police said that while speaking with the suspect, officers observed in plain view a glass smoking device with marijuana residue inside.

The suspect was placed under arrest and charged with robbery, theft less than $1,000, and possession of marijuana. He was later transported to a juvenile detention facility in Wicomico County.