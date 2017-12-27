Funeral Arrangements Set for Phillips Seafood Co-founder Shirley Phillips

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Phillips Seafood co-founder Shirley Phillips, who died Christmas day. She was 95.

A visitation will be held at the family home on 1518 Teal Dr. in Ocean City, on Saturday, Dec. 30 at noon. The service will follow at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. George Patterson will officiate. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to: Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin, MD 21811, or Atlantic United Methodist Church, 105 4th St. Ocean City, MD 21842, or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Born in Fishing Creek, Md., Shirley was the daughter of the late Ivy Burton Flowers and Lillie Melvina Aaron Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Brice R. Phillips in 2011. The two married in 1942, and in 1956 moved to Ocean City and launched their seafood business in 1956.

According to her obituary, Shirley was actively involved in philanthropic and community activities, such as serving on the board of directors for Atlantic Bank, Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and the University of Maryland Medical Systems.

Shirley's obituary noted that Shirley received recognition for her work on the OC Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention Committee, received a doctor of hospitality from University of Maryland Eastern Shore, doctor of culinary arts and hospitality management, from Baltimore International College, and was listed as Maryland’s top 100 Women in Warfield Business Record.

She was a member of Atlantic Methodist Church, and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Library of Congress Madison Council, Maryland Restaurant Association, Dunes Club, a member and benefactor of the Ocean City Life Saving Museum and the Art League of Ocean City. She and her husband had been active fundraisers for the Atlantic Methodist Church, hosting their Community Dinner every fall for many years. She was also active in the of the establishment of Atlantic General Hospital.

Shirley had lived in Florida since 2006.

Surviving are her children, Stephen B. Phillips and his wife Maxine of Annapolis, and Jeffrey P. Phillips Sr. and his wife Janet of Princess Anne. She was a grandmother to 10 children and 10 great-grandchildren.

Phillips Seafood's Facebook page honored Shirley's legacy with this post: