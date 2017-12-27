Would-be Robbers Tail Target From Casino to Police Station

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Authorities say two people followed a man they intended to rob from a casino to a police station nearly 20 miles away.



News outlets report 23-year-old Breiya Evans and 25-year-old Patrick Palmer were arrested in the Annapolis Police Department parking lot Friday.



Charging documents say Evans approached the victim at Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino, and was rebuffed. Evans then followed the man's car, with Palmer as her passenger. After failing to shake his tail, the man drove to the Annapolis station, where Evans pointed a weapon at him.



The man ran inside and police found Evans with a BB gun designed to look like a real handgun, and marijuana in the car.



Evans and Palmer are charged with armed robbery, felony assault and other drug distribution and misdemeanor offenses. It's unclear if they have lawyers.