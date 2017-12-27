Police Arrest Two Lewes Suspects Involved With Taking Packages f - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Arrest Two Lewes Suspects Involved With Taking Packages from Front Porches

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 12:55 PM Updated:

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two people they suspect are involved with stealing packages from front porches in the Lewes area.

According to police, on Wed., Dec. 20, a suspect was seen running up to a front porch on Acorn Way, took the packages and then fled in a white Kia Optima. 

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 55-year-old Mary E. Murphy of Lewes.

   

 

Murphy was arrested on felony theft, theft, tampering with physical evidence, falsifying business records, hindering prosecution, third-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass. Murphy was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $3,351 unsecured bond.

The second suspect in this case has been identified as 32-year-old Derek J. Rice of Lewes. 

   


Police say on Tuesday, Dec. 26, Rice was at Murphy’s home located on Dogwood Lane.

As troopers approached the home, Rice attempted to flee, but was taken into custody without further incident.

Rice was arrested on felony theft, tampering with physical evidence, theft, falsifying business records, hindering prosecution, third-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass. Rice was arraigned out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and released on $3,450 unsecured bond.

Murphy was also arrested again on Dec. 26, for noncompliance of bond conditions and hindering prosecution, then was arraigned out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and released on $2,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing and any other individuals who may have been a victim are asked to please contact Troop 7 at (302) 644-5020. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Houses Destroyed in Slaughter Beach Fire

    Two Houses Destroyed in Slaughter Beach Fire

    Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell.  About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene.  Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.

    More

    Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell.  About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene.  Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.

    More

  • Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.

    More

    According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.

    More

  • WBOC Morning Weather: December 27, 2017

    WBOC Morning Weather: December 27, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices