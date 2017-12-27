Police Arrest Two Lewes Suspects Involved With Taking Packages from Front Porches

LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two people they suspect are involved with stealing packages from front porches in the Lewes area.

According to police, on Wed., Dec. 20, a suspect was seen running up to a front porch on Acorn Way, took the packages and then fled in a white Kia Optima.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 55-year-old Mary E. Murphy of Lewes.

Murphy was arrested on felony theft, theft, tampering with physical evidence, falsifying business records, hindering prosecution, third-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass. Murphy was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $3,351 unsecured bond.

The second suspect in this case has been identified as 32-year-old Derek J. Rice of Lewes.



Police say on Tuesday, Dec. 26, Rice was at Murphy’s home located on Dogwood Lane.

As troopers approached the home, Rice attempted to flee, but was taken into custody without further incident.

Rice was arrested on felony theft, tampering with physical evidence, theft, falsifying business records, hindering prosecution, third-degree conspiracy, criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass. Rice was arraigned out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and released on $3,450 unsecured bond.

Murphy was also arrested again on Dec. 26, for noncompliance of bond conditions and hindering prosecution, then was arraigned out of Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and released on $2,000 unsecured bond.

The investigation remains ongoing and any other individuals who may have been a victim are asked to please contact Troop 7 at (302) 644-5020.