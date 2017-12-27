Beat the Peak Alert Issued for Thursday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beat the Peak Alert Issued for Thursday

Because of the extreme cold and high demand, Delaware Electric and Choptank Electric cooperatives are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage from 7-8 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.   

According to the co-ops, energy usage is expected to peak during the aforementioned period of time. However, when members conserve during times of peak energy use, the co-ops' cost for power drops.

During the aforementioned "Beat the Peak" period, the co-ops are asking their members to lower their thermostats a few degrees, turn off all unnecessary lights and delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers until after the alert time has passed.

