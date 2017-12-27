Berlin Man Flown to Shock Trauma After Being Hit by Vehicle on Christmas Eve

BERLIN, Md.- A Berlin man is in serious, but stable condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after he was struck by a vehicle on Main Street on Christmas eve.

The Berlin Police Department said it received a call just after midnight about an unconscious man lying in the roadway.

Berlin Fire Company EMS and police found Keith Raffensberger lying in the roadway with those who called 911.

Keith Raffensberger/Facebook Facebook

Officers said that while en route to the hospital, Raffensberger regained consciousness and said he was struck by a vehicle.

Raffensberger was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The investigation led police to those who placed the 911 call after reviewing of video footage of downtown and call logs.

According to police, the 911 caller inferred that he may have been inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle told police he felt a bump and turned to see something in the roadway.

The driver and passenger then found Raffensberger and stayed until help arrived.

The vehicle is currently being processed and the case is still ongoing.

Anyone with information relevant to incident is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.