Berlin Man Flown to Shock Trauma After Being Hit By Vehicle on C - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Berlin Man Flown to Shock Trauma After Being Hit by Vehicle on Christmas Eve

Posted: Dec 27, 2017 2:17 PM Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

BERLIN, Md.- A Berlin man is in serious, but stable condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after he was struck by a vehicle on Main Street on Christmas eve.

The Berlin Police Department said it received a call just after midnight about an unconscious man lying in the roadway.

Berlin Fire Company EMS and police found Keith Raffensberger lying in the roadway with those who called 911.  

Keith Raffensberger/Facebook
Keith Raffensberger/Facebook Facebook

 

Officers said that while en route to the hospital, Raffensberger regained consciousness and said he was struck by a vehicle.

Raffensberger was taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he remains in serious but stable condition.        

The investigation led police to those who placed the 911 call after reviewing of video footage of downtown and call logs.

According to police, the 911 caller inferred that he may have been inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle told police he felt a bump and turned to see something in the roadway.

The driver and passenger then found Raffensberger and stayed until help arrived.

The vehicle is currently being processed and the case is still ongoing.

Anyone with information relevant to incident is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Two Houses Destroyed in Slaughter Beach Fire

    Two Houses Destroyed in Slaughter Beach Fire

    Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell.  About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene.  Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.

    More

    Two homes are destroyed and another severely damaged after a Christmas night fire on Bay Avenue in Slaughter Beach. According to the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, one person was also injured as she ran back into a home and fell.  About a dozen fire departments from Sussex and Kent counties are on the scene.  Chief Terry Jester told WBOC propane leaks ignited the fire. All fire personnel are dealing with the situation right now.

    More

  • Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    Family Displaced in Hurlock Fire

    According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.

    More

    According to the State Fire Marshall, an electrical fire is responsible for a blaze which consumed the home of the Luna-Alvarez family, who barely escaped.

    More

  • WBOC Morning Weather: December 27, 2017

    WBOC Morning Weather: December 27, 2017

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices