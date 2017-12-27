Slaughter Beach Homeowners Assess Losses

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - For the Beary family, Christmas 2017 is a holiday they will never forget.



"My parents were incredibly excited about having this opportunity to gather together with their kids, their grandchildren and to spend a week here," said daughter Vanessa Beary.

The Beary home in Slaughter Beach was one of five homes either damaged or destroyed by a wind-whipped fire on Christmas night.

She said her parents, John and Bianca Beary of Cincinnati, had just closed on the Bay Avenue home in October and were looking forward to gathering their children and grandchildren together for the first time on Christmas Day.

Vanessa said the family had only been together for a few hours when her sister-in-law saw the neighbor's house was on fire.

From that point on, she said the scene was one of organized chaos.

"They called 911 but we got disconnected because the phone lines melted," said Beary. "So my brother drove his car to the Slaughter Beach Volunteer Fire Department and started banging on doors."

Beary said her brothers continued banging on neighbors' doors and moving their cars until fire crews arrived.

By the time the fire was out, two neighbors had lost their homes but the Beary home remained standing.

Beary said her parents have already moved forward with planning repairs so that their family will one day enjoy their day at the beach.

"My older brother sent out an email this morning saying that was the best Christmas (because) there are no other people I'd rather be evacuating a home with than my family on Christmas day," said Beary.



The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. Damage estimates are expected to top $500,000.